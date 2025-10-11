Halloween 2025 book recommendations: The best reads for spooky season

Halloween is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than by diving into a spooky new read? Check out TAG24's top recommendations – if you dare!

Halloween is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate this year than by diving into a spooky new read?

This spooky season, dive into a chilling new read with TAG24's Halloween book recommendations. There's nothing a bookworm loves more than the crisp fall air, a warm pumpkin latte, and a good book. If you're looking for a new read filled with the impeccable vibes of spooky season, look no further. TAG24's got all the hottest titles you'll want to add to your TBR as you celebrate the countdown to Halloween. Read on – if you dare!

The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Silvia Moreno-Garcia, the acclaimed author of Mexican Gothic, debuted a brand-new horror read earlier this year called The Bewitching. The book follows three women across three different historical eras as a woman named Minerva, living in Massachusetts in the 1990s, uncovers the macabre tale of horror author Beatrice Tremblay. When Minerva's roommate suddenly disappears, she finds herself drawn deeper into Beatrice's unsettling past. She is also reminded of the eerie stories her great-grandmother used to tell her.

But could these spooky happenings all be connected?

We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer

We Used to Live Here is Marcus Kliewer's debut novel. © Atria/Emily Bestler Books We Used to Live Here is the chilling debut novel of Marcus Kliewer. The book opens with a couple named Charlie and Eve, who score an exciting deal on an old home they're seeking to flip. But one day, a family arrives, informing the couple that they used to live in the home. Eve decides to let them in, but soon, a disturbing series of events follows – and Charlie vanishes. Is Eve losing touch with reality, or could this home really be haunted?

Crazy Spooky Love by Josie Silver

Crazy Spooky Love by Josie Silver was released on September 2. © Dell For those who prefer a more light-hearted take on the paranormal tales of the season, look no further than Josie Silver's Crazy Spooky Love. This ghostly romance book follows a woman named Melody Bittersweet, who opens up shop with a ghostbusting business in the cozy town of Chapelwick. Melody finds her first gig in a grand home filled with three stubborn spirits who haunt any prospective owner. Busting these ghosts proves to be no easy task, however. And it isn't just those pesky spirits causing trouble for Melody. Her ex – and new business rival – tries to tackle the case himself, while a bothersome (and handsome!) reporter intervenes to break the story and discredit Melody.