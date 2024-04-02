50 Cent shades Diddy at Nicki Minaj show – and the situation's messy

New York, New York - Nicki Minaj 's Pink Friday 2 music tour took a turn this weekend when rapper 50 Cent made a surprise appearance with some (ahem) interesting comments on sex workers.

Rapper 50 Cent (r.) seemingly through shade towards Diddy (c.) at Nicki Minaj's (l.) recent concert in New York City. © Collage: Jason Koerner, Angela Weiss, & JACK GUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nicki Minaj has been facing her own wave of criticism recently, but another celebrity might've taken the spotlight off of her.

On Saturday, the In Da Club rapper joined her onstage for her Pink Friday 2 tour in New York City.

However, comments he made onstage and in social media posts seemingly managed to steal the spotlight from Minaj and reignite a longstanding feud.

"I love you, you and you even if [you're] little sex workers," the 48-year-old artist captioned his latest Instagram post.

In the post, the rapper also bids farewell to fans at the show while giving a shout-out to "a little sex worker," which many believe is a direct dig at his ex, Daphne Joy.

"The Barbz are out holding it down!" he concluded.

According to PageSix, Joy – who shares an 11-year-old son with 50 Cent – had been named in a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs claiming that she was one of three sex workers exploited by Diddy's alleged sex trafficking ring.

"The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination," Joy stated, denying the allegations that she has engaged in sex work.

Daphne Joy also previously accused 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse, which he has denied.