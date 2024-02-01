Alec Baldwin enters plea to manslaughter charges in Rust shooting case

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

The star filed a waiver of arraignment on Wednesday opting to plead not guilty a day before a scheduled virtual court appearance in the First Judicial District Court of Santa Fe, New Mexico, which will now not take place.



In court documents, he said: "I plea not guilty to all of the charges in the complaint or citation."

Under the terms of his release, Baldwin cannot possess firearms or drink alcohol, and he must leave the US without written consent from the court.

The terms also forbid him from having contact with witnesses in the case, except for business reasons related to the release of the film, and he cannot solicit witnesses to participate in a documentary about the making of the film.