Angel Reese and fellow LSU star Jayden Daniels join forces for viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Despite wrapping up her season earlier than expected with an Elite Eight loss, LSU hoops sensation Angel Reese still seems to be living it up!
Alongside her teammate Amani Bartlett and LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Reese joined Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and rapper Travis Scott on a college campus tour to promote the Jack Goes Back to College merch collection.
During the tour, the LSU trio got together for a lively TikTok on Thursday that had fans cheering "Geaux Tigers!"
They danced to the rhythm of the hit R&B song Luv Your Girl, flaunting their moves and infectious energy.
Fans were thrilled to see these LSU athletes having a blast together, and the viral clip is just another testament to the star power among the Tigers!
Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA
After an impressive college career, Angel Reese is gearing up to showcase her talents at the next level in the WNBA!
On Wednesday, she publicly declared for the WNBA Draft through an epic feature in Vogue magazine.
"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [SEC] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American.
"My ultimate goal is to be a pro – and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."
Reese is projected to be a Top 10 pick in the WNBA Draft scheduled for April 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10