Angel Reese and fellow LSU star Jayden Daniels join forces for viral TikTok

Despite wrapping up her basketball season earlier than expected with an Elite Eight loss, LSU hoops sensation Angel Reese (r.) still seems to be living it up! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Alongside her teammate Amani Bartlett and LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Reese joined Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and rapper Travis Scott on a college campus tour to promote the Jack Goes Back to College merch collection.



During the tour, the LSU trio got together for a lively TikTok on Thursday that had fans cheering "Geaux Tigers!"

They danced to the rhythm of the hit R&B song Luv Your Girl, flaunting their moves and infectious energy.

Fans were thrilled to see these LSU athletes having a blast together, and the viral clip is just another testament to the star power among the Tigers!