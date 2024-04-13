Angel Reese stuns at NY Knicks game ahead of WNBA Draft
New York, New York - Touching down on the bustling streets of NYC, college basketball star Angel Reese, who is gearing up for the WNBA draft on Monday, decided to make a dazzling pit stop at the New York Knicks game!
Seated courtside on Friday night, Reese unleashed her fashion prowess, turning heads with an outfit so striking it prompted double takes from fans.
But it wasn't until she graced TikTok with a glimpse of her ensemble that the LSU standout truly set social media ablaze.
The lewk: a sleek brown bodysuit adorned with intricate black designs and paired flawlessly with matching leggings, all capped off with sleek black boots.
Known for her dramatic hairstyles, she sported a flawless middle part buss down complemented by a soft glam natural makeup look.
It was a courtside moment for the ages, where Reese proved she's not just a powerhouse on the court, but a fashion force to be reckoned with off it too.
Fans react to Angel Reese's New York Knicks courtside outfit
Across the internet, fans couldn't get enough of the star hooper's fashion fit, bombarding Angel Reese's post with a flood of admiration-filled comments.
"I know ur gonna eat at the draft," one fan said on TikTok.
"I can’t wait to see the draft fit! I know it’s gonna be epic!" another added.
"WNBA is about to go viral for the first time," another fan added on Instagram. "She’s in charge now, just watch."
The WNBA Draft is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. After a successful college career with LSU hoops, Angel Reese is expected to be a top-10 pick in Monday's draft.
