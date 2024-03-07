Angel Reese continues to be the "It Girl" on TikTok as she flaunts new hair

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is dominating TikTok with over 2 million followers, constantly wowing fans with her daily posts, and her latest is no exception!

Angel Reese once again captivated fans with a viral clip showcasing her sleek, bone-straight brown locks, which some argue is her most dazzling look yet. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

This week, she set the platform abuzz with her stunning new hairstyle and color, sparking a frenzy of excitement among her followers.

On Thursday, Reese once again captivated fans with a viral clip showcasing her sleek, bone-straight brown locks, which some argue is her most dazzling look yet!

Known for her ever-changing hairstyles, Reese has transitioned from her natural black hair to a fiery red and now to a gorgeous light brown hue.

Among all her striking hair colors, the brown shade is quickly becoming a fan favorite, solidifying Reese's status as a style icon in the sports world and on TikTok.

"The brown eats!" one fan said.

"I like that color on you hair looks amazing," another added.

"Ms keep her hair done got her hair done again," another raved.