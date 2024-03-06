Angel Reese has fans in awe over new hair color and style!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has continued to surprise fans with her ever-changing hairstyles, and her latest look is no exception!

Angel Reese debuted a new hairstyle in a series of viral TikToks shared on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The LSU basketball star recently debuted a new hair color, opting for a sleek, straight style with a middle part in a rich brown shade.



Reese unveiled her fresh look in viral TikTok videos shortly after being named SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Fans were quick to praise her new hairstyle, noting how it beautifully complements her bronze skin tone and natural beauty.

The 21-year-old athlete-influencer's TikTok videos showcasing her new hairdo have garnered tens of thousands of views, along with a flood of likes and comments from admirers.

Her ability to effortlessly switch up her style continues to captivate audiences both on and off the court!