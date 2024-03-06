Angel Reese has fans in awe over new hair color and style!

Angel Reese continues to surprise fans with her ever-changing hairstyles, and her latest look is no exception with fans going nuts over the internet.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has continued to surprise fans with her ever-changing hairstyles, and her latest look is no exception!

Angel Reese debuted a new hairstyle in a series of viral TikToks shared on Tuesday.
Angel Reese debuted a new hairstyle in a series of viral TikToks shared on Tuesday.

The LSU basketball star recently debuted a new hair color, opting for a sleek, straight style with a middle part in a rich brown shade.

Reese unveiled her fresh look in viral TikTok videos shortly after being named SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Fans were quick to praise her new hairstyle, noting how it beautifully complements her bronze skin tone and natural beauty.

The 21-year-old athlete-influencer's TikTok videos showcasing her new hairdo have garnered tens of thousands of views, along with a flood of likes and comments from admirers.

Her ability to effortlessly switch up her style continues to captivate audiences both on and off the court!

Fans react to Angel Reese's new look

Fans were mesmerized by Angel Reese's latest hair transformation.
Fans were mesmerized by Angel Reese's latest hair transformation.

Despite Angel Reese's frequent changes in hairstyles, fans are still mesmerized by her transformations and are absolutely in awe of her latest look.

"Beyoncé is that you?," one fan hyped.

"YOUR SEC PLAYER PF THE YEAR HERSELF," another added.

"brown is ur color," one fan complimented.

"i actually just gasped angel your so beautiful,"

The second seed in the SEC Conference tournament, No. 8 LSU will have their first game in the tournament against the winner of Thursday's matchup between seventh-seeded Auburn and No. 10 seed Arkansas.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

