Angel Reese gears up for thrilling WNBA Draft Night with fierce fashion tease

New York, New York - LSU basketball star Angel Reese is ready for the WNBA Draft!

LSU baskteball star Angel Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's already getting spoiled with pre-draft treats as a projected top-10 pick. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / AngelReese10 & WNBA

Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's already getting spoiled with some pre-draft treats!

In a viral video shared by the league on X, Reese and a crew of other standout prospects like Cameron Brink, Dyaisha Fair, Nika Muhl, and Aaliyah Edwards were showered with WNBA swag, snacks, and a sweet Mielle goodie bag.

With projections placing her as a top-10 pick in Monday night's draft, all eyes are on Reese to light up the stage with her Draft Night fashion.

And here's the kicker: the 6-foot-3 power forward spilled the beans that she has custom grills ready for the occasion!

Known for her bold and unpredictable style, fans can bet their bottom dollar Reese will be pulling out all the stops for the draft red carpet. Get ready for some serious style fireworks!