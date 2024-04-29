Britney Spears reportedly in "serious danger" as she deletes Instagram
Los Angeles, California - After settling the legal dispute with her father, Britney Spears has regained her freedom – but the pop icon is now worse off than before, according to an insider.
Fans have been speculating about Britney's health and apparent mood swings for years, and the concern has been amplified by her many bizarre and cryptic posts on social media.
For 13 years, the 42-year-old singer was under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, which was lifted at the end of 2021.
While many assumed Britney would be doing much better now, according to an anonymous source close to her, the pop princess is said to be getting worse both mentally and financially.
As reported by TMZ on Monday, Britney is said to be mentally unstable and almost completely socially isolated. She is in "serious danger," not least because of her rapidly changing moods, according to the source.
"She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship, and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore," the insider said.
Will Britney Spears soon go broke?
Thanks to her regained freedom, Britney is said to have recently indulged in a lavish lifestyle, traveling every one to two months, most recently to French Polynesia.
According to the informant, she spends almost a million dollars per trip on private jets, hotels, and staff, which could soon leave her broke.
"She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started – in danger of going broke," the source added.
Britney is said to have already paid her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, over four million dollars in the course of the legal disputes with her father.
Apart from her freedom, however, the lawsuit has brought her nothing financially. Jamie is said not to have paid his daughter a penny, as the conservatorship was approved by the court at the time. In return, however, Britney has paid her father's legal fees, which amount to around two million dollars.
According to the insider, the singer's health is also increasingly harmed by the fact that she is gradually running out of money.
Amid the new reports, Britney has once again deleted her Instagram page, sparking even more concern among fans.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP