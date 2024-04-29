Britney Spears reportedly in "serious danger" as she deletes Instagram

Los Angeles, California - After settling the legal dispute with her father, Britney Spears has regained her freedom – but the pop icon is now worse off than before, according to an insider.

Britney Spears is reportedly in "serious danger" despite settling her legal dispute with her father. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans have been speculating about Britney's health and apparent mood swings for years, and the concern has been amplified by her many bizarre and cryptic posts on social media.

For 13 years, the 42-year-old singer was under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, which was lifted at the end of 2021.

While many assumed Britney would be doing much better now, according to an anonymous source close to her, the pop princess is said to be getting worse both mentally and financially.

As reported by TMZ on Monday, Britney is said to be mentally unstable and almost completely socially isolated. She is in "serious danger," not least because of her rapidly changing moods, according to the source.

"She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship, and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore," the insider said.