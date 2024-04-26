Angel Reese sends message to No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago sports fans have been on a winning streak with the addition of star athletes like Angel Reese and now former USC quarterback Caleb Williams to their roster.

Chicago sports fans are enjoying a winning streak with the recent additions of star athletes such as Angel Reese (l.) and Caleb Williams (center r.). © Collage: Sarah Stier & Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a thrilling moment on Thursday night, the Chicago Bears selected Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The city erupted in celebration at the DC native's selection, and among those cheering the loudest was Angel Reese, a proud Marylander herself.

"DMV TIES! LET's TURN THE CITY UP!! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw," she tweeted, extending a warm welcome to the newest Chicago sports star, who also hails from the DMV area.

Since joining the Chicago Sky, Reese has traded in her familiar No. 10 jersey for No. 5, a change that has caused a frenzy among fans.

Jerseys bearing her new number have been flying off the shelves, quickly selling out on the WNBA website.