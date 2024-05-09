Angel Reese partners with Khloé Kardashian in boss fashion move
Chicago, Illinois - In a dazzling twist of fashion and celebrity, the internet is abuzz with the collaboration fans didn't see coming from Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.
Angel is the new face of Khloé Kardashian's denim brand, Good American!
This sensational duo broke the news across social media platforms on Thursday, and the reaction was electric.
Khloé, known for her style and business savvy, announced the exciting partnership to her 300+ million followers on Instagram.
The post featured an eye-catching photo of the stunning Angel Reese, decked out in Good American denim that effortlessly showcased her tall, athletic frame.
Since winning the 2023 national championship with LSU, the 22-year-old athlete has soared to stardom overnight!
From securing major brand partnerships to gracing red carpet events, she is leading the charge in inspiring young women as an emerging powerhouse in the world of professional sports.
Angel Reese stars in epic Good American photoshoot
Meanwhile, Angel took to her own social media to share equally stunning photos, wearing pieces from Good American's chic new collection.
The WNBA hooper's excitement was evident as she expressed her enthusiasm for representing a brand that celebrates tall women and their unique style needs.
This collaboration is a dream come true for fashion fans and sports enthusiasts alike, bringing together the worlds of athletics and high fashion.
Khloé is not the first Kardashian to call upon top athletes to promote a brand, as sister Kim has partnered with stars from the NBA, NFL, and more for her SKIMs menswear line.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP