Angel Reese partners with Khloé Kardashian in boss fashion move

Chicago, Illinois - In a dazzling twist of fashion and celebrity, the internet is abuzz with the collaboration fans didn't see coming from Chicago Sky's Angel Reese .

Khloé Kardashian (l.) enlisted the help of WNBA rookie Angel Reese to promote Good American's latest denim drop. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Angel is the new face of Khloé Kardashian's denim brand, Good American!

This sensational duo broke the news across social media platforms on Thursday, and the reaction was electric.

Khloé, known for her style and business savvy, announced the exciting partnership to her 300+ million followers on Instagram.

The post featured an eye-catching photo of the stunning Angel Reese, decked out in Good American denim that effortlessly showcased her tall, athletic frame.

Since winning the 2023 national championship with LSU, the 22-year-old athlete has soared to stardom overnight!

From securing major brand partnerships to gracing red carpet events, she is leading the charge in inspiring young women as an emerging powerhouse in the world of professional sports.