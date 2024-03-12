Angel Reese reflects on her present in touching video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In the midst of the bustling basketball season , Angel Reese paused to reflect on her journey and appreciate the milestones along the way.

In a heartwarming TikTok video posted Tuesday, the LSU forward shared a collection of candid photos offering a glimpse into her life behind the scenes.

The images featured unfiltered moments with family, teammates, fans, and cherished accomplishments.



"God, thank you," she captioned the video, adding a layer of gratitude to the heartfelt post.

Underscoring the message of authenticity, Reese chose an audio clip from rapper Lucki, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself.

Fans were deeply moved by the sincerity of the post, expressing their emotions openly in the comments.

"Hold [your] head high - thanks for inspiring so many women to dream big and stay true to themselves," one fan wrote.

"they could never make me hate you bae, we love you," another added.