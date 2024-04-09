Angel Reese reveals what she's been up to since March Madness exit

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While trotting the globe, snagging championships, and earning top college basketball honors are impressive, Angel Reese 's heart lies at home!

Angel Reese revealed her true home-body nature in a viral TikTok that showed a started contrast to her outgoing and busy lifestyle. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @AngelReese10

In a hilarious TikTok posted on Monday, the SEC Player of the Year delighted fans by flaunting her love for lounging at home.



"i loveee being at HOME," Reese captioned the video, playfully emphasizing her point.

Sporting a cozy bonnet and casual attire, the 21-year-old athlete shared a light-hearted clip, where she engaged with fans amidst an audio track celebrating the luxury of home life.

After leading LSU basketball to the Elite Eight, Reese is now preparing for the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15, where she is projected to be a top pick alongside fellow standouts Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Kamilla Cardoso of the national champion South Carolina.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her draft night look, especially after she teased on her Instagram story that she got new grills for the special occasion.

From comfy chic to high-end labels, Reese always knows how to make a statement!