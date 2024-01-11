Angel Reese sets fashion world ablaze with new sportswear: "Must have!"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Outside of hoops, fashion is Angel Reese 's domain, and now you can snag your favorite Reese gear at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Reese stands tall as one of the most prominent college athletes, making waves not just on the basketball court for LSU, but also at award shows, in music videos, and in the world of fashion.

The hoops sensation has garnered attention not only for her skills but for her stylish lewks.

And now, you can step into DICK'S Sporting Goods in Baton Rouge and you'll find Angel Reese's merchandise flying off the shelves!

In a fun-filled tour of the store on TikTok, Reese showcased her branded clothing line, featuring everything from adorable shirts and trendy crop tops to snug and stylish hoodies. The merch is adorned with catchphrases embodying the spirit of Angel Reese.

The 21-year-old urged fans to dive into the collection before it's swept off the racks.