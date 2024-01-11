Angel Reese sets fashion world ablaze with new sportswear: "Must have!"
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Outside of hoops, fashion is Angel Reese's domain, and now you can snag your favorite Reese gear at DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Reese stands tall as one of the most prominent college athletes, making waves not just on the basketball court for LSU, but also at award shows, in music videos, and in the world of fashion.
The hoops sensation has garnered attention not only for her skills but for her stylish lewks.
And now, you can step into DICK'S Sporting Goods in Baton Rouge and you'll find Angel Reese's merchandise flying off the shelves!
In a fun-filled tour of the store on TikTok, Reese showcased her branded clothing line, featuring everything from adorable shirts and trendy crop tops to snug and stylish hoodies. The merch is adorned with catchphrases embodying the spirit of Angel Reese.
The 21-year-old urged fans to dive into the collection before it's swept off the racks.
Fans react to Angel Reese's TikTok and DICK'S collab
The collection at Dicks Sporting Goods proved the drop is not just sportswear but a fashion statement – and Angel Reese is leading the charge!
It may not be on the shelves for long, as Reese's fans lit up her video's comment section with enthusiasm over running up the clothing line!
"Omg we pulling up tomorrow for the kids gear!!!" one fan said. "yayy okay," Reese responded.
"Can’t wait!!! My birthday fit will be on point!!!! Must have love it… so happy for you," another added.
"awww let me get one!!" another fan chimed in.
Fans can shop Angel Reese's merchandise at the DICK'S location in Baton Rouge or online.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / AngelReese10