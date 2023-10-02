Angel Reese wins over the BeyHive with her chrome look at the Renaissance World Tour
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese officially won best dressed at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour!
The LSU basketball star sent TikTok into a frenzy with her stunning Beyoncé concert ensemble.
In her most recent TikTok video, Reese unveiled her jaw-dropping Yoncé outfit, featuring a shimmering silver two-piece mini skirt set perfectly paired with Balenciaga silver sunglasses and an Hourglass XS Handbag crafted in luxurious silver suede calfskin adorned with rhinestones.
The hooper completed the look with a matching rhinestone headband, the perfect accessory to complement her voluminous wavy-style hair!
"beyonceeeee," Reese captioned the clip, which was shared on Wednesday.
Reese also shared full head-to-toe pictures of her stunning outfit on her Instagram story, revealing her perfect shoe choice of bright red Givenchy Sherlock boots.
Fans go nuts over Angel Reese's concert look
Since the beginning of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, fans have been strutting their best silver fashion.
With Reese's look now added to the mix, fans have crowned her concert outfit as the best!
"Okay you officially wore the best look," one fan commented.
"NO CRUMBS LEFT," another added.
"Yes honey you ate the renaissance up," another fan complimented.
"Now that’s how you clear em," another added.
A senior at LSU, Angel Reese will tip off her final college year on the court against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10