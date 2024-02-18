Angel Reese stuns fans with make-up-free beauty in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese won't have to worry about this card ever declining!

In her latest viral TikTok, Angel Reese stunned fans with a no-filter, all natural video flaunting her perfect blemishless skin and face card! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Since winning the NCAA hoops title last April, the 21-year-old athlete has become one of the biggest commodities in women’s sports.



Showing the world that she's more than just an athlete, the highest-paid woman's college hopper has ventured off into the beauty and fashion world, giving fans a peak at a softer side to her athletic life.

In her latest viral TikTok shared Friday, Reese stunned fans with a no-filter, all-natural video flaunting her perfect skin and platinum face card!

"faceeee," she captioned the video, which has racked up over 80,000 views.

Fans couldn't help but notice one particular thing about her natural glam, with all of them saying the same.

"bare face baddie," one fan wrote.

"Loveeee the natural face," another added.

"Lil sis I love the natural," one user complimented.