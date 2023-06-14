Arch Manning breaks social media silence in the name of football!

Austin, Texas - Wait, did Arch Manning really post on social media once again ?

Arch Manning broke his social media hiatus for Texas football as he shared the Longhorns' 2023-2024 season schedule to his Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / archmanning & Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Texas' freshman quarterback posts on social media, you know it's for something special.

Despite having a staggering 184,000 followers on Instagram, Manning has only posted a total of four times since creating his account in June 2022.

As one of the most-talked about college football players this offseason, the former five-star athlete has been relatively quiet on social media, and has been focusing on his hardcore training on the field.

Yet on Wednesday, the Longhorn passer roared on Instagram with a post to his Instagram story - the first post of any kind since March.

Manning shared Texas Football's 2023-2024 season schedule, just hours before the program will find out who they will play in the 2024-2025 season when they join the SEC.

The Longhorns, along with Oklahoma, are set to join the Southern conference in 2024, when Manning is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position.

The young freshman plans to redshirt his first season of college football this year as the third-string QB behind Maalik Murphy and starter Quinn Ewers.