Texas football's Steve Sarkisian gets brutally honest about Arch Manning's future

Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning live up to the hype as a future football legend with the Texas Longhorns?

Texas football's head coach Steve Sarkisian offered a brutally honest admission on Arch Manning's growth thus far. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No high school football player in recent memory has arrived at a college campus with as high of expectations on their shoulders as Arch Manning.

Manning was seemingly expected by many to be a perfect prodigy who would immediately become a starter and win the Heisman Trophy as a true freshman.

However, after various spring practices and Texas football's spring game, the expectations many once had of Manning have seemingly fallen to the wayside.

Following the team's annual spring game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian publicly declared returning starter Quinn Ewers as the team's starting quarterback entering the 2023-24 season.

With Maalik Murphy taking snaps as a backup quarterback, fans' concerns are growing about whether Manning can live up to the hype or if he'll be a bust.

However, during a recent radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Sarkisian made a brutally honest admission about Manning.