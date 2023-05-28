Arch Manning leads Texas Longhorn athletes with big bucks in new ranking

Austin, Texas - Thanks to one of the largest fan bases in all of college sports , the Texas Longhorns are killing it with NIL deals, and freshman phenom Arch Manning is leading the way.

© Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals have forever changed the landscape of college athletics over the past two years.

Now, student-athletes can profit off their name and earn massive endorsements that can translate into some serious multimillion dollar earnings.

The Texas Longhorns in Austin have become one of the top schools in providing major deals for student-athletes by way of their NIL collective, Texas One Fund.

With five of the school's biggest athletes listed on On3's latest release of its NIL 100 list – naming "high school and college athletes' projected annual value" – Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning leads the way for the Longhorns as their top earner.

While the nephew of NFL greats Payton and Eli Manning reportedly won't take any NIL money until he becomes a starter, the 18-year-old already has an estimated worth of $2.8 million in NIL valuation.

The whopping estimate earns Arch the title of being the highest-paid college football player in the nation and third-highest athlete overall, behind Bronny James (USC) and Olivia Dunne (LSU).

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Texas high jumper Sam Hurley rank as the second and third-highest Longhorn earners, respectively.

Worthy and Hurley's estimated values both sit at $1.1 million, as the No. 18 and No. 20 highest-paid overall athletes.