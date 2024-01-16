Arch Manning sends the ladies into a frenzy in viral TikTok

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning is definitely the campus heartthrob, as a viral TikTok video shows!

Arch Manning is undeniably the campus heartthrob, and the ladies are drooling over the touted passer in a TikTok video that took the internet by storm! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@collegegameday

The Longhorn sensation first grabbed media attention before even setting foot on campus for being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

Since his arrival in Austin, Arch has been a constant headline-maker, creating viral moments that keep fans buzzing.

In his latest escapade, Arch set off alarms for the ladies who simply can't get enough of the star quarterback.

A TikTok video shows Manning strolling along, flashing the "Horns up" hand sign.

It seems the athlete is not just a standout on the field, however, but also a viral sensation off it!

