Arch Manning sends the ladies into a frenzy in viral TikTok
Austin, Texas - Arch Manning is definitely the campus heartthrob, as a viral TikTok video shows!
The Longhorn sensation first grabbed media attention before even setting foot on campus for being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.
Since his arrival in Austin, Arch has been a constant headline-maker, creating viral moments that keep fans buzzing.
In his latest escapade, Arch set off alarms for the ladies who simply can't get enough of the star quarterback.
A TikTok video shows Manning strolling along, flashing the "Horns up" hand sign.
It seems the athlete is not just a standout on the field, however, but also a viral sensation off it!
Ladies react to Arch Manning's viral walk
As if the million-dollar NIL quarterback couldn't impress the ladies enough, Arch's "Manning walk" surely had them head over heels!
"Now i know why hes called ARCH," one commenter said, as another echoed, "He's definitely got that arch."
"lol...he has Peytons walk," one fan noted.
"He's not skipping squat day," another joked.
After reassuring his fans he's staying put at Texas, Manning will be working hard during the offseason to compete for the starting quarterback role against current starter Quinn Ewers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@collegegameday