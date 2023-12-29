Arch Manning's "one fit" fashion becomes the butt of the joke

Austin, Texas - Texas freshman Arch Manning is making waves, but this time it's not for his impressive skills on the college football field.

The backup quarterback recently took to Instagram to wish his fellow freshman teammate, Johntay Cook II, a happy birthday.



However, it wasn't Manning's heartfelt message that caught the fans' attention - it was his outfit!

In a post that quickly went viral on X, a Texas football fan account reshared Manning's original post and couldn't resist poking fun at Arch's wardrobe choices.

"Arch has one go-to outfit, and he's not bothered by what we think about it," the fan tweeted.

The tweet gained momentum, with fans joining in on the lighthearted commentary about the young quarterback's fashion sense.

It seems like Arch Manning is not just getting noticed for his skills on the field as he and the Longhorns head into the Sugar Bowl, but also for his unapologetic style off the field.