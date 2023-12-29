Arch Manning's "one fit" fashion becomes the butt of the joke
Austin, Texas - Texas freshman Arch Manning is making waves, but this time it's not for his impressive skills on the college football field.
The backup quarterback recently took to Instagram to wish his fellow freshman teammate, Johntay Cook II, a happy birthday.
However, it wasn't Manning's heartfelt message that caught the fans' attention - it was his outfit!
In a post that quickly went viral on X, a Texas football fan account reshared Manning's original post and couldn't resist poking fun at Arch's wardrobe choices.
"Arch has one go-to outfit, and he's not bothered by what we think about it," the fan tweeted.
The tweet gained momentum, with fans joining in on the lighthearted commentary about the young quarterback's fashion sense.
It seems like Arch Manning is not just getting noticed for his skills on the field as he and the Longhorns head into the Sugar Bowl, but also for his unapologetic style off the field.
Fans react to Arch Manning's fashion sense
Luckily for Manning, his focus at Texas is seemingly on his growth in the game, not becoming a fashion icon.
The 18-year-old football legacy isn't aiming for the cover of Vogue, but has his sights set on lifting the coveted ascending golden trophy on January 8.
His dedication to his training might leave little room for becoming a fashionista.
"A man of simple taste. His focus is football," one fan joked.
"Arch has that IDGAF money," another added.
"Bro gone have them khakis on deck!!!" another fan said.
Arch Manning and his "one fit" fashion sense is set to take on Washington with Texas football in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal on Monday, January 1 at 8:45 PM ET.
