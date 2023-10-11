Arch Manning makes major impact on local Texas community with NIL deal

By Paris McGee Jr.

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning is No. 16 on the field, and No. 1 in the peoples' hearts!

Over the summer, the young Texas quarterback teamed up with Panini for his very first NIL deal.

They auctioned off a card signed by Manning, which sold for $102,500.

The athlete then announced that he would be donating all the money to a non-profit in Central Texas, with support for St. David's Health Care and St. David's Foundation.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Manning confirmed that he's giving the entire amount earned from the new deal to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"When I first partnered with Panini to auction off my trading card, I wanted the money to go to a good cause," Manning said. "Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives was important to me and my family. With that being said, I'm donating 100% of the proceeds from my trading card to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas."

The person who won the bidding, whose identity remains undisclosed, also secured the chance to meet Manning and have a catch with him.

Arch Manning's massive charity donation earns praise from fans

"Seems like a great kid...Texas has a bright future ..." one fan tweeted.

"My future QB1," another added.

"A PR pro already," someone else wrote.

Arch Manning will travel with Texas football on Saturday to the Houston Cougars after falling short to Oklahoma last weekend in the Red River showdown.

