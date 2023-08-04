Arch Manning's hopes for first college football season are alive and well
Austin, Texas - Arch Manning's hopes to take to the field this college football season are very much alive and well!
In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show dropped on Thursday, Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed some major new nuggets that are sure to have Longhorn fans excited.
When asked what his plan for Arch Manning is this year, Sarkisian didn't hold back on his expectations for the touted freshman quarterback.
"Getting him to become the best player I can get him to become," Sarkisian said.
"You never know how seasons go with injuries. So, I just have to keep preparing him like I prepare every other player if his number is called, so that he can go out there and help us win," the Longhorn head coach added.
After a lackluster performance during his spring game in April crushed his starting quarterback hopes, Manning's major progress during the offseason has ignited chatter of his potential to take to the field this season.
Steve Sarkisian reveals his career goals for Arch Manning at Texas
Head coach Sarkisian didn't just speak on Arch Manning's upcoming season goals in the interview, but also shared his own career expectations for him at Texas.
"When that time comes for him to ultimately become the starting quarterback here, that he's ready to play and he's ready to play great football," Sarkisian said, "nobody wants to go out and be average."
As the 18-year-old begins his college football career, he's already faced significant expectations to live up to the legacies of his legendary NFL uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, and grandfather, Archie.
Luckily, Manning has a great leader in Sarkisian who can guide him to success.
Arch Manning and Texas football will open the 2023-24 season at home against Rice University on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP