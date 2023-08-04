Arch Manning's hopes for first college football season are alive and well

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning's hopes to take to the field this college football season are very much alive and well!

In a recent interview, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian (l) revealed his plan for Arch Manning (r) for this upcoming college football season. © Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show dropped on Thursday, Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed some major new nuggets that are sure to have Longhorn fans excited.

When asked what his plan for Arch Manning is this year, Sarkisian didn't hold back on his expectations for the touted freshman quarterback.

"Getting him to become the best player I can get him to become," Sarkisian said.

"You never know how seasons go with injuries. So, I just have to keep preparing him like I prepare every other player if his number is called, so that he can go out there and help us win," the Longhorn head coach added.

After a lackluster performance during his spring game in April crushed his starting quarterback hopes, Manning's major progress during the offseason has ignited chatter of his potential to take to the field this season.