Is Arch Manning still a part of the nation's best QB room?
Austin, Texas - Once upon a time, Texas football boasted a quarterback dream team with Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning.
The big question was, could they keep this star-studded trio together? Unfortunately, the Longhorns lost Murphy to Duke, leaving just Ewers and Manning for the 2024 season.
Now, despite landing the highly-touted freshman QB Trey Owens, Texas might not have the best college football quarterback crew in the land anymore. Why? Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes went on a wild transfer portal spree this offseason and are now stacked in the passing room.
Ohio State's coach Ryan Day already had a decent lineup with Devin Brown, Lincoln Keinholz, and the No.4 ranked 2024 QB Air Noland. But now, there's more!
Day went quarterback hunting and snagged a Big 12 champion and former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. And if that wasn't enough, he landed No.1 2024 quarterback recruit Julian Sayin who made a surprise switch from Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement.
Buckle up – it's quarterback madness!
Does Texas have enough depth at quarterback?
With Quinn Ewers making a comeback for Texas next season, the Longhorns are getting a much-needed boost in experienced leadership on the offensive front.
Manning is poised to take on the role of backup starter behind Ewers, while Owens is gearing up to be the team's third-string passer.
While the Longhorns might match last year's quarterback talent, the big question is whether they have enough depth, especially with the move to the SEC on the horizon.
Ewers has a bit of a track record for dealing with injuries during the season, keeping fans on edge about the quarterback situation.
Brace yourself to see more of Manning on the field next season, sports fans. There's even a chance he could step into the starting role!
We'll be getting an early look at Texas' quarterback room with the Longhorns' annual spring game set for Saturday, April 20.
Cover photo: CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP