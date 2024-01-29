Is Arch Manning still a part of the nation's best QB room?

Once boasting a dream quarterback trio in Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning (pictured), Texas football now faces a threat from Ohio State and the transfer portal. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The big question was, could they keep this star-studded trio together? Unfortunately, the Longhorns lost Murphy to Duke, leaving just Ewers and Manning for the 2024 season.

Now, despite landing the highly-touted freshman QB Trey Owens, Texas might not have the best college football quarterback crew in the land anymore. Why? Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes went on a wild transfer portal spree this offseason and are now stacked in the passing room.

Ohio State's coach Ryan Day already had a decent lineup with Devin Brown, Lincoln Keinholz, and the No.4 ranked 2024 QB Air Noland. But now, there's more!

Day went quarterback hunting and snagged a Big 12 champion and former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. And if that wasn't enough, he landed No.1 2024 quarterback recruit Julian Sayin who made a surprise switch from Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement.

Buckle up – it's quarterback madness!