Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish spark frenzy with collab tease: "We do need to do that"
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are each pop powerhouses in their own right, but what would happen if they collaborated on music? It seems like they're seriously considering it!
This is not a drill, people!
On Tuesday, the two idols were seen onstage for Wicked: A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood.
There, they talked intently about Ari's role as Glinda in the Wicked movie musical, and they seemed to be having a great time gabbing it up together!
But the convo took an exciting turn when the 23-year-old Billie accidentally said she had "a few more songs" for the eternal sunshine singer instead of "a few more questions."
"Okay, a few more songs, and then… Songs? Did I say songs?" the Birds of a Feather artist said to the cheering fans.
"Oh my God, I meant questions. I'm on tour, you guys," she laughed. "I'm used to saying that. Sorry. Whoa, okay, okay, okay, two questions."
Ariana added, "We do need to do that, though," to even more excitement from the crowd, encouraging them to sing.
"We're good. She's saving," Ari said, noting the touring singer's vocal rest. "We're both resting for now."
"That's true. I do want to do that though," Billie said, to which the Wicked star said, "Me too."
Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are newly-minted BFFs
Elsewhere in their conversation, Billie told Ariana about how she's been a super fan of the Nickelodeon alum since childhood.
"I used to call you 'Ari' to my brother. And he'd be like, 'Don't call her Ari. You don't know her,'" she confessed.
"That makes me so really excited," Ariana gushed.
The Side to Side singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show Billie some post-interview love, writing, "i just adore you @billieeilish thank you so much" overtop a photo of the two of them holding hands.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP