Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish spark frenzy with collab tease: "We do need to do that"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are each pop powerhouses in their own right, but what would happen if they collaborated on music ? It seems like they're seriously considering it!

Billie Eilish (l.) and Ariana Grande teased a potential music collab in a new interview! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This is not a drill, people!

On Tuesday, the two idols were seen onstage for Wicked: A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood.

There, they talked intently about Ari's role as Glinda in the Wicked movie musical, and they seemed to be having a great time gabbing it up together!

But the convo took an exciting turn when the 23-year-old Billie accidentally said she had "a few more songs" for the eternal sunshine singer instead of "a few more questions."

"Okay, a few more songs, and then… Songs? Did I say songs?" the Birds of a Feather artist said to the cheering fans.

"Oh my God, I meant questions. I'm on tour, you guys," she laughed. "I'm used to saying that. Sorry. Whoa, okay, okay, okay, two questions."

Ariana added, "We do need to do that, though," to even more excitement from the crowd, encouraging them to sing.

"We're good. She's saving," Ari said, noting the touring singer's vocal rest. "We're both resting for now."

"That's true. I do want to do that though," Billie said, to which the Wicked star said, "Me too."