Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo dish on their magical friendship in new Wicked featurette

Los Angeles, California - A new Wicked movie featurette dropped on Wednesday, and the spotlight isn't on movie best friends Elphaba and Glinda but rather the beautiful real-life friendship of lead actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!

Wicked Movie's official Insta account said it simply in the post's caption: "We're just two friends. Two good friends. Two best friends."



"These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is a mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I," Ari says in the video while wearing the colorful Oscar de la Renta flower appliqué dress first featured on her socials in February.

Cynthia adds, "We both just found each other, I guess," and comments that she gave herself the chills even just describing their deep bond.

"We just got each other immediately," she continued.