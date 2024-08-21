Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo dish on their magical friendship in new Wicked featurette
Los Angeles, California - A new Wicked movie featurette dropped on Wednesday, and the spotlight isn't on movie best friends Elphaba and Glinda but rather the beautiful real-life friendship of lead actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!
Wicked Movie's official Insta account said it simply in the post's caption: "We're just two friends. Two good friends. Two best friends."
"These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is a mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I," Ari says in the video while wearing the colorful Oscar de la Renta flower appliqué dress first featured on her socials in February.
Cynthia adds, "We both just found each other, I guess," and comments that she gave herself the chills even just describing their deep bond.
"We just got each other immediately," she continued.
Wicked cast gushes over "magnetic" bond between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
"There's a wild sort of soul connection between the two of them," says co-star Jonathan Bailey.
The Bridgerton actor also noted that Ari and Cynthia's "magnetic" and complimentary chemistry is evident despite the two actors being "so different" from one another.
Director Jon Chu ends the Wicked featurette with the bold claim that "their friendship is going to bring a humanity to this film."
Ari and Cynthia have mentioned their close bond before on social media and in interviews, and the two even got matching tattoos in January to celebrate their forever friendship.
Catch Wicked: Part One in theaters everywhere on November 22!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@wickedmovie, @universalpictures, @cynthiaerivo, @arianagrande, & @jonchu