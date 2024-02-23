Ariana Grande pops off in Wicked poppy dress - but is it a ripoff of Taylor Swift?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's latest Wicked movie promo look takes inspiration from The Wizard of Oz's iconic poppies... and maybe even Taylor Swift !

Ari posted on Instagram on Friday showing off a gorgeous and girly floral appliqué dress courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.

The pop star also featured the dress in her Instagram stories, while sharing a photo of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz asleep in a field of magical poppy flowers.

The ethereal strapless mini dress is covered in bright layered flowers made of a crêpe material. Sheet mesh paneling allows the leaves and flowers to snake up towards the r.e.m. beauty mogul's neck.

She paired the dress with fuchsia pointed-toe heels, with on-trend bows present and accounted for.

Ariana's fairy queen aesthetic was heightened by her dreamy blonde hair pulled softly off of her face and into a side part. In terms of makeup, the 7 Rings artist sported fluttery false lashes and pastel pink lip and eyeshadow shades.

This is the second "Glindacore" outfit the yes, and? singer has shared to her socials hyping up her turn in the upcoming Wicked movie, and her 380 million Insta followers can't wait for what pink-tinged fashion surprises she may have in store for them next!

But wait – haven't we seen this look before somewhere?