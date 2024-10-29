Ariana Grande meets with past Glindas and Elphabas at "very emotional" Wicked screening

New York, New York - Ariana Grande recently hosted a special screening of the upcoming Wicked movie in a heartwarming tribute to past Glindas and Elphabas, including Kristin Chenoweth!

Monday's event brought together an incredible cast of Broadway alumni, including the legendary Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda.

Ari shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing her deep gratitude for the opportunity to join the beloved Ozian family.

"a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours," she captioned her post.

She acknowledged the immense talent and dedication of those who have previously brought the iconic duo to life.

According to Broadway World, the screening was attended by a host of talented stars who graced the stage as Glinda and Elphaba, including Ginna Mason, Carrie St. Louis, Ali Mauzey, Amanda Jane Cooper, Alexandra Socha, Jennafer Newberry, McKenzie Kurtz, and Brittney Johnson.

Kristin Chenoweth shared her enthusiastic review of the film on Instagram, saying, "It is so good. It is so special. The story is so wonderful and Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana are amazing."