Good news! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announce Wicked movie's album release
Los Angeles, California - Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing on half of the Wicked movie's tracklist. But what is the release date for the official cast album?
Per an operatic Insta post on Wednesday from the Wicked movie and its leads, Wicked: The Soundtrack will be available along with the film, with both releasing on November 22.
The tracklist for the first film includes the songs:
- No One Mourns the Wicked
- Dear Old Shiz
- The Wizard And I
- What Is This Feeling?
- Something Bad
- Dancing Through Life
- Popular
- I'm Not That Girl
- One Short Day
- A Sentimental Man
- Defying Gravity
Ariana and Cynthia, who play witches Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, are joined on the album by cast members Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, among others.
The original Broadway production soundtrack of Wicked, starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba, featured a total of 19 songs.
Wicked: Part Two is scheduled for November 2025, with the rest of the musical's songs presumably to follow suit. Tunes that fans can expect to hear in the second part include For Good and No Good Deed.
Though it comes out in over a month, you can still pre-order the album now! Movie tickets for Wicked: Part One are also now currently on sale.
Ariana Grande gears up for much-anticipated return to host SNL
Ari and NBC's Saturday Night Live also posted a cheeky skit to Instagram on Wednesday to promote the Eternal Sunshine singer's return as a fan-favorite host.
In it, Ariana – sporting a light pink (her usual pick as of late) with a vintage Chanel/corpcore flair – tells the SNL team that she doesn't want to do any sketches about Wicked or The Wizard of Oz for the upcoming show. The camera then pans over to the cast members, who clearly have to go back to the drawing board!
Catch Ariana Grande's host stint with musical guest Stevie Nicks on Saturday at 11:30 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cynthiaerivo, @arianagrande, @wickedmovie, & @wickedthesoundtrack