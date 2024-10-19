Ariana Grande gives fans a sneak peek into the Wicked movie set: "felt an urgency to share"
New York, New York - Ariana Grande, who is set to portray Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, treated fans to another behind-the-scenes look at the movie!
In a brand new Instagram post on Saturday, Ari shared a series of photos that show the magic and hard work that's been going on behind the camera.
"Felt an abrupt urgency to share these," the 31-year-old singer wrote, tagging director Jon M. Chu.
"Your witches love you very, very much," she added.
One snap showed Ariana and Jon sitting on the floor with their heads resting on each other, with the yes, and? artist wearing a stunning Glinda dress.
Another photo captured the two hugging, with the 44-year-old director sporting a pink puffy coat and Ari dressed in a vibrant pink and orange Glinda outfit.
Fans were also given a tease at a scene with Cynthia Erivo, as the two were seen on set in what looked like an Ozian hot air balloon.
Ariana shares the Wicked movie behind-the-scenes fun!
In the photo, Cynthia is wearing her iconic all-green makeup and witchy outfit while Ari is dressed in a more ethereal Glinda look.
Another exciting pic showed Ariana rehearsing for her stunt moments as Glinda in the song Popular.
In the image, she is swinging through the air from a chandelier in her shared room with Elphaba at Shiz University, while Cynthia can be seen in the background with her jaw dropped in amazement.
"overwhelming gratitude for you two," Jon commented on Ari's post.
"five weeks left," Ari concluded the caption.
Who's ready to dip their ruby slippers into the wonderful world of Oz?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande