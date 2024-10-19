Ariana Grande gives fans a sneak peek into the Wicked movie set: "felt an urgency to share"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande , who is set to portray Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, treated fans to another behind-the-scenes look at the movie !

Ariana Grande (r.) dropped a brand new Instagram post sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from the Wicked movie. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

In a brand new Instagram post on Saturday, Ari shared a series of photos that show the magic and hard work that's been going on behind the camera.

"Felt an abrupt urgency to share these," the 31-year-old singer wrote, tagging director Jon M. Chu.

"Your witches love you very, very much," she added.

One snap showed Ariana and Jon sitting on the floor with their heads resting on each other, with the yes, and? artist wearing a stunning Glinda dress.

Another photo captured the two hugging, with the 44-year-old director sporting a pink puffy coat and Ari dressed in a vibrant pink and orange Glinda outfit.

Fans were also given a tease at a scene with Cynthia Erivo, as the two were seen on set in what looked like an Ozian hot air balloon.