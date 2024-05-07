Ariana Grande spills secrets behind 2024 Met Gala looks
New York, New York - Ariana Grande brought her fashion A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night with the most ethereal looks!
Ari is having the fairy-princess moment of her dreams!
After gracing this year's prestigious event, the 30-year-old pop princess spoke with Vogue to give fans inside knowledge of what the looks mean to her.
This year's theme was The Garden of Time, which perfectly aligned with Ariana's magical and graceful aesthetic.
"I felt so connected," she said, explaining her excitement about collaborating with Loewe's designer Jonathan Anderson for the gala.
The result? A custom mother-of-pearl bustier dress with a hand-pleated silk chiffon skirt. The design drew inspiration from nature, with the skirt mimicking the iridescence of nacre.
Ariana saw the pearl details as a nod to her birthstone and a subtle reference to Glinda's bubble in Wicked - which she's set to star in the film adaptation of this fall.
"Pearls are tiny but strong," the yes, and? singer said, "reflecting the beautiful energy of the world."
As she put the final design on, she said she was instantly emotional.
Ariana Grande cried a lot during the 2024 Met Gala
Ariana couldn't help but obsess over her outfits at this year's Met Gala.
"It was so moving - I welled up so many times this Met Gala," Ari said before jokingly adding in, "and not because the corset was as rock hard as it was!"
The night didn't stop there, as she took the stage for a surprise performance in a dreamy green gown by John Galliano.
"I wept," she confessed. "I've never felt more beautiful."
Even Captain Marvel, AKA Brie Larson, told Ari that she "looks like an angel" in a viral video on social media.
From killer fashion to chart-topping music, 2024 is truly Ariana Grande's year – and it's not even close to being over yet!
