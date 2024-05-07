Ariana Grande spills secrets behind 2024 Met Gala looks

New York, New York - Ariana Grande brought her fashion A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night with the most ethereal looks!

Ariana Grande spoke to Vogue about her dreamy looks at the 2024 Met Gala! © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ari is having the fairy-princess moment of her dreams!

After gracing this year's prestigious event, the 30-year-old pop princess spoke with Vogue to give fans inside knowledge of what the looks mean to her.

This year's theme was The Garden of Time, which perfectly aligned with Ariana's magical and graceful aesthetic.

"I felt so connected," she said, explaining her excitement about collaborating with Loewe's designer Jonathan Anderson for the gala.

The result? A custom mother-of-pearl bustier dress with a hand-pleated silk chiffon skirt. The design drew inspiration from nature, with the skirt mimicking the iridescence of nacre.

Ariana saw the pearl details as a nod to her birthstone and a subtle reference to Glinda's bubble in Wicked - which she's set to star in the film adaptation of this fall.

"Pearls are tiny but strong," the yes, and? singer said, "reflecting the beautiful energy of the world."

As she put the final design on, she said she was instantly emotional.