Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater look wicked cute at awards show date night in NYC

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend/co-star Ethan Slater looked like they were on Honeymoon Avenue at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The couple, who went public with their relationship around the summer of 2023, had a scandalous start with allegations that they first got together while both were married to other people.

Public scrutiny over the pairing led them to keep the romance on the down low for most of the Wicked movie rollout, usually choosing not to stand next to each other in red-carpet pics of the whole cast.

But on Tuesday, they didn't appear to be hiding at all, with photos showing the couple with their arms lovingly wrapped around one another.

Along with co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, the Broadway alums accepted a number of awards from the National Board of Review, including Best Film and Best Director to Jon M. Chu.