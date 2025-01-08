Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater look wicked cute at awards show date night in NYC
New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend/co-star Ethan Slater looked like they were on Honeymoon Avenue at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday.
The couple, who went public with their relationship around the summer of 2023, had a scandalous start with allegations that they first got together while both were married to other people.
Public scrutiny over the pairing led them to keep the romance on the down low for most of the Wicked movie rollout, usually choosing not to stand next to each other in red-carpet pics of the whole cast.
But on Tuesday, they didn't appear to be hiding at all, with photos showing the couple with their arms lovingly wrapped around one another.
Along with co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, the Broadway alums accepted a number of awards from the National Board of Review, including Best Film and Best Director to Jon M. Chu.
Ariana Grande gives Glindacore in pink backless gown
Ari's outfit for the event was a real showstopper – a gorgeous custom Loewe backless satin gown in pastel pink.
The pop star paired the structured dress, which had a squared neckline, with white pumps and a matching pink satin shoulder wrap.
Ariana also rocked smatterings of diamond-looking jewelry, although they may have been Swarovski crystals, considering her current role as ambassador for the brand.
Her blonde hair was worn in her trademark sleek ponytail with wispy baby bangs swooping off to the side.
Shimmery eyeshadow – one of this season's hottest trends – complimented the shine in her dress, and the Sweetener singer finished things off with a glossy mauve lip.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP