Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are "living in bliss" – despite bombshell Lilly Jay callout essay

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are reportedly enjoying a blissful period in their relationship amid their Wicked film success. But what about that Lilly Jay essay?

Ariana Grande (r.) and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (l.) are reportedly living in a state of pure bliss as their love continues to blossom! © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@ethanslater

According to a source close to the couple, "The Wicked press tour made their relationship even stronger, and Ariana is over the moon about Ethan."

Us Weekly reports the couple share numerous things in common, and the insider revealed that Ari has never experienced such a strong connection in past relationships.

The source described their current phase as "blissful," emphasizing their inseparability and deep affection for one another.

"Ariana is not rushing to get married again," the source added.

"She feels she is content with how things are now and it's a really healthy situation. Ariana used to move really quickly in relationships and has learned to slow down," the insider added.

The 31-year-old pop sensation finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez earlier this year, while rumors circulated following Ethan's divorce filing from his wife Lilly Jay in 2023.