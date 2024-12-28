Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are "living in bliss" – despite bombshell Lilly Jay callout essay
New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are reportedly enjoying a blissful period in their relationship amid their Wicked film success. But what about that Lilly Jay essay?
According to a source close to the couple, "The Wicked press tour made their relationship even stronger, and Ariana is over the moon about Ethan."
Us Weekly reports the couple share numerous things in common, and the insider revealed that Ari has never experienced such a strong connection in past relationships.
The source described their current phase as "blissful," emphasizing their inseparability and deep affection for one another.
"Ariana is not rushing to get married again," the source added.
"She feels she is content with how things are now and it's a really healthy situation. Ariana used to move really quickly in relationships and has learned to slow down," the insider added.
The 31-year-old pop sensation finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez earlier this year, while rumors circulated following Ethan's divorce filing from his wife Lilly Jay in 2023.
Lilly Jay writes heartfelt essay about Ethan Slater split: "How Does My Divorce Make You Feel?"
In a recent open letter published by The Cut, professional therapist Lilly Jay opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced following the public revelation of her ex-husband's relationship with Ariana.
In the essay – which is titled "How Does My Divorce Make You Feel?" – she acknowledges the unexpected nature of the divorce, particularly given the recent birth of their child.
She also expressed a yearning for the "invisibility" she once valued as a psychologist specializing in women's mental health.
For Ariana and Ethan, however, it's been a "non-stop celebration" since the pair created their new life together, according to an insider.
While marriage may not be imminent, the two Wicked stars are basically inseparable and are living together in New York City.
