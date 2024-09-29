Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ready to get married?

Los Angeles, California - Is Ariana Grande ready for another walk down the aisle?

Ariana Grande's (r.) beau, Ethan Slater, is reportedly ready to pop the question, but the pop star's inner circle isn't loving the idea! © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Aliah Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a recent report from Life & Style, insiders allege that the 31-year-old pop star may be heading towards an engagement to her beau, Ethan Slater.

"Ethan is itching to propose to Ariana," a source told the outlet.

"He's already looking at rings, so it's only a matter of time before he pops the question."

The 32-year-old Broadway star's dramatic divorce from high school sweetheart Lily Jay was finalized earlier this month, officially putting an end to their five-year marriage.

With Ethan now legally single, the path to an engagement to Ari may be paved – but the Positions singer's inner circle isn't thrilled about it.

"Some of her friends, and especially her family, think she and Ethan should hold off, take things slow," the tipster said.

After all, Ariana finalized her own divorce from Dalton Gomez back in March, and the first dating rumors between herself and Ethan only emerged in July.

The messy timelines have shrouded their romance in a bit of scandal, but Ariana is said to be "totally in love" and would accept a proposal if Ethan did pop the question.