Ariana Grande fires back at "bulls**t" rumors about Ethan Slater romance
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has fired back at the lingering rumors about her romance with Ethan Slater.
The 31-year-old singer chatted with Vanity Fair alongside her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, for an interview published on Monday.
Ariana spoke candidly about how painful it was to see her relationship be twisted by the media and denied the allegations that Ethan had abandoned his wife and baby to be with her.
"The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it," she said "That was definitely a tough ride."
Ariana, who finalized her divorce from ex Dalton Gomez in March, was first rumored to be dating the 32-year-old Broadway star in July 2023.
The romance immediately sparked a firestorm of social media buzz and mainstream headlines, as Ethan was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
Lilly publicly slammed the Positions singer, saying she is "not a girl's girl" and telling Page Six that her marriage to Ethan and their then-11-month-old son were "just collateral damage."
Despite this, Ariana affirms that the media's portrayal of Ethan is largely incorrect, adding, "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."
Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Ethan Slater
The Victorious alum went on to praise Ethan and his character, though she opted not to share further details of the romance.
"No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about," Ariana gushed.
"There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls**t tabloid can rewrite in real life."
Ariana continued on to say that while she's "not a perfect person," she is "proud" of the person she's become.
Amid the chatter surrounding her current relationship, Ariana has also been staunchly defended by her other Wicked co-stars, including Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang.
"The narrative has been incorrect, and people have even retracted things in these stories with no f**king apology to the people who are involved," Bowen said back in March.
