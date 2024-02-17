Ariana Grande unveils new cover and more song titles for eternal sunshine!
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has continued to tease fans with new details surrounding her seventh album coming out in March.
yes, please!
On Saturday, the 30-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share the new track names from eternal sunshine.
"eternal sunshine march 8 all covers available now to preorder," Grande wrote alongside the post.
Ari's post also included the final alternate cover of the album as well as the previously revealed covers. The newest artwork shows a photo of the songstress lounging on a couch wearing a stunning red dress.
The new titles include Don't Wanna Break Up Again for track 3, True Story for track 7, and I Wish I Hated You for track 11.
In recent weeks, the Dangerous Woman singer has teased the song titles in a way that keeps fans coming back for more.
Despite the extensive album roll-out, Ari made a surprising confession last month when it comes to additional early singles for the record.
Ariana Grande will not be releasing any more early singles
"As hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time," she wrote on social media.
"There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don't you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all experience this body of work."
Considering we've gotten the lead single yes, and? and a remix of the song featuring the one and only Mariah Carey, fans already have plenty to obsess over while they await the full LP.
Eternal Sunshine is scheduled for release on March 8. Who's ready?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande