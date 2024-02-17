Ariana Grande unveils new cover and more song titles for eternal sunshine!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has continued to tease fans with new details surrounding her seventh album coming out in March.

Ariana Grande has continued to stir her eternal sunshine pot with the unveiling of more track titles and a brand-new alternate cover for the album! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

yes, please!

On Saturday, the 30-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share the new track names from eternal sunshine.



"eternal sunshine march 8 all covers available now to preorder," Grande wrote alongside the post.

Ari's post also included the final alternate cover of the album as well as the previously revealed covers. The newest artwork shows a photo of the songstress lounging on a couch wearing a stunning red dress.

The new titles include Don't Wanna Break Up Again for track 3, True Story for track 7, and I Wish I Hated You for track 11.

In recent weeks, the Dangerous Woman singer has teased the song titles in a way that keeps fans coming back for more.

Despite the extensive album roll-out, Ari made a surprising confession last month when it comes to additional early singles for the record.