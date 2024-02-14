Ariana Grande reveals surprise Mariah Carey collab: "Dream come true"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has teamed up with one of music 's biggest icons for a surprise remix of her latest single, yes, and?.

Mariah Carey (r.) will be featured on a new remix of Ariana Grande's latest hit, yes, and?. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande & mariahcarey

The 30-year-old pop star unveiled the collaboration on Wednesday with a photo of what appears to be the album cover for the new remix.

"i cannot believe the words i am typing," Ari began in the caption. "Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!"

Both Mariah and Ariana changed their profile photos to close-up shots of their eyes, teasing the team-up before the joint announcement dropped.

"there truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song," Ariana continued.

Ariana previously collaborated with the 54-year-old superstar on the 2020 Christmas hit, Oh Santa!.

yes, and? is the lead single off of the Victorious alum's seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, which will arrive on March 8. While six track titles have been revealed, seven others remain a mystery.