Ariana Grande sends strong message to Trump over anti-trans attacks

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is here to support transgender people, even if the Donald Trump administration is not.

Ariana Grande is here to support transgender people, even if the Donald Trump administration is not. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

The 31-year-old Wicked star recently expressed her solidarity with the trans community after President Trump signed an executive order stating that the US government will only officially recognize two genders – "male and female."

Trump also referenced these new policies in his inaugural address on Monday.

Ariana responded to the new Republican president's controversial position on Instagram by reposting a message from Advocates For Trans Equality.

"Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people's lives, healthcare, and dignity, and we're bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next," the post says.

"No matter what comes, we will protect each other," they add. "We have fought even harder battles before and won. We'll do it again."

In addition to this repost, Ari also posted a quote from podcaster Matt Bernstein reading, "Let's be very clear: queer and trans people were here before Donald Trump and will continue to be here after he's dead."