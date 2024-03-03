Ariana Grande celebrates Eternal Sunshine countdown with private party and vinyls

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is keeping the countdown running for her anticipated album, Eternal Sunshine!

Ariana Grande has kicked off the countdown for her anticipated sixth album, Eternal Sunshine. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

On Sunday, the 30-year-old pop star announced that her upcoming project's vinyls can now be pre-ordered.

In the Instagram reel that featured Ariana strolling around a music store while grabbing a bunch of classic vinyls, including her own, the caption read, "all eternal sunshine vinyls are available now for preorder."

Keeping up the hype, the Yes, And? artist also shared a look on Saturday at her release party at Republic Studios.

The Instagram photo dump cover pic featured Ariana's taupe platform pumps, black tights, and an olive green fur, while more snaps showed the singer posing with her friends in the studio, on Zoom, and in a photo booth.

She thanked her "babies" in the caption, writing, "a very happy, emotional and special day that i’ll cherish always."

She added, "my heart is overwhelmed, to say the least. thank you for traveling (or for zooming in), for your love, for your ears, your hearts and for always being the human embodiment of love. you mean everything."

Earlier this week, Ari revealed the album's full track list and its new cover art.