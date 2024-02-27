Ariana Grande drops full track list and surprise reveal for new album Eternal Sunshine
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has finally graced fans with the titles of all the upcoming songs on her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine.
Yes, this is a true story!
The 30-year-old pop icon posted the 13-song tracklist on Instagram on Tuesday, followed by a simple caption that reads, "ten more days."
Some of the titles include bye, don't wanna break up again, and true story.
The announcement also included what appears to be new cover art for the album, which was also updated on streaming services.
The photo shows Ariana resting her head on the shoulder of another with a similar blonde ponytail, while facing away from the camera.
"Waitttt she’s using the superior album cover!!" one Arianator commented on X. "Wait she’s listening to us."
Previously released cover art includes a series of close-up images of the songstress wearing a frilly white onesie and stark red gloves.
But what else will be on the album?
What is the tracklist for Ariana Grande's album eternal sunshine?
The tracklist for Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine has been revealed as:
- Track 1: intro (end of the world)
- Track 2: bye
- Track 3: dont wanna break up again
- Track 4: Saturn Returns Interlude
- Track 5: eternal sunshine
- Track 6: supernatural
- Track 7: true story
- Track 8: the boy is mine
- Track 9: yes, and?
- Track 10: we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Track 11: i wish i hated you
- Track 12: imperfect for you
- Track 13: ordinary things (feat. nonna)
Fans are on the edge of their seats!
What else will be on Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine?
Grande also recently confirmed that revamps of previously bootlegged songs will appear on the new album, with a little bit of sass sprinkled in.
"They're very different now," Ari said.
The new track listing revealed track 8 of her new album is titled the boy is mine, leading fans to speculate if she could be doing a cover of the famed Monica and Brandy song from the '90s by dueting with another pop superstar, or it's simply a spin of her own.
Eternal Sunshine drops on March 8, with only one lead single, yes, and?, released, as per Ari's wishes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande