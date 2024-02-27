Ariana Grande drops full track list and surprise reveal for new album Eternal Sunshine

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has finally graced fans with the titles of all the upcoming songs on her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine .

Ariana Grande unveiled the full track list and more secrets behind her upcoming seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Yes, this is a true story!

The 30-year-old pop icon posted the 13-song tracklist on Instagram on Tuesday, followed by a simple caption that reads, "ten more days."

Some of the titles include bye, don't wanna break up again, and true story.

The announcement also included what appears to be new cover art for the album, which was also updated on streaming services.

The photo shows Ariana resting her head on the shoulder of another with a similar blonde ponytail, while facing away from the camera.

"Waitttt she’s using the superior album cover!!" one Arianator commented on X. "Wait she’s listening to us."

Previously released cover art includes a series of close-up images of the songstress wearing a frilly white onesie and stark red gloves.

But what else will be on the album?