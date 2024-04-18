Ariana Grande cuddles up with Ethan Slater in new Instagram photo

New York, New York - Ariana Grande shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes snaps and clips while her eternal sunshine era continues, including a cuddly moment with rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande and rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater (c.) were seen linked arm-in-arm in a new Instagram picture. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old artist posted a carousel on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her recent life highlights.

Last week, Ari promoted her upcoming film Wicked in Las Vegas along with Ethan and their co-star Jonathan Bailey.

One of the pictures features the trio linked arm-in-arm with a black-and-white filter.

Another image showed Ari laughing with actor Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie.

The yes, and? singer dropped in a flawless selfie that saw her rocking a black corset top with a pink flowy skirt. Ariana also gave a nod to her r.e.m. beauty brand with her stunning and shimmery makeup look.

Other pictures in the carousel include the pop star with her brother Frankie's husband Hale and another shot with her longtime friend Courtney Chipolone.