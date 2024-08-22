Ariana Grande drops big surprises in honor of album anniversary: "Changed my life"
New York, New York - Pop sensation Ariana Grande is bringing fans back to where it all started with new digital editions of her studio album, My Everything, in honor of its 10th anniversary.
There's no stopping Ariana when it comes to giving fans everything – and more!
In a clip shared Thursday, she listed three dates with surprises in honor of the highly-coveted album's anniversary.
"happy tenth anniversary to an album that very much changed my life," the 31-year-old artist captioned the post.
The video transitions into an old clip showing younger Ari belting Stop! In the Name of Love by Diana Ross at the top of her talented lungs.
She continued, "i love you all so much and am deeply grateful always. hope you enjoy these little anniversary celebration surprises.
So, what are these "surprises"?
Ariana Grande celebrates 10 years of My Everything with special treats for fans
The yes, and? singer is bringing different surprises for each of the three dates.
On Thursday, August 22, Ari revealed a digital deluxe release of the album as well as the option to pre-order a vinyl and merch.
She will have limited 7" vinyl singles, including Problem, Break Free, Love Me Harder, and One Last Time, available for fans on Monday, August 26.
The last date, Tuesday, August 27, lists digital single bundles for sale, which include all of the above songs as well as the hit Bang Bang.
It finishes with a clip of the Thank U, Next singer kicking off her Honeymoon Avenue tour with her crew.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande