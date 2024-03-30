Ariana Grande drops epic behind-the-scenes for eternal sunshine and fans are losing it!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to once again give her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her latest hit album, eternal sunshine!
Can we all just collectively thank Ari for this glorious new drop?
On Saturday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos to offer fans a peek at the creative process behind the new record.
The first photo was taken on the set of the music video for we can't be friends (wait for your love), where Ariana braves the snow in a stylish cream coat and knee-high boots.
The following videos showcase some funny moments between Ari and her producers, including Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, as they joke around in the studio while working their musical magic!
Switching gears, we see Ari back in the studio sporting a cozy sweater and her signature blonde Glinda locks. Next, a video snippet gives fans a raw taste of the pop sensation's stunning vocals in the song imperfect for you.
The behind-the-scenes journey continues with a video of Ariana's talented friend and dancer Will Loftis rehearsing the choreography for the yes, and? music video with the star herself.
Other additions include photos of Ariana in her ballet shoes in the studio and a sweet moment with her beloved pup Toulouse.
Ariana Grande's friends and fans react to newest Instagram carousel
Fans immediately flocked to the supernatural singer's comment section to voice their thoughts and feelings on the post!
The new photos offer an exclusive look at the fun and collaboration that went into creating eternal sunshine, and fans are over the moon with excitement!
"these sound like heaven," one of Ariana's followers commented.
Another wrote, "ok why do you want me to cry."
Other fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt emojis and praise for the singer.
Have you been loving Ariana's eternal sunshine behind-the-scenes Instagram posting frenzy lately?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande