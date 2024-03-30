Ariana Grande drops epic behind-the-scenes for eternal sunshine and fans are losing it!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to once again give her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her latest hit album, eternal sunshine !

Ariana Grande shared an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of working on her new album, eternal sunshine! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

Can we all just collectively thank Ari for this glorious new drop?

On Saturday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos to offer fans a peek at the creative process behind the new record.



The first photo was taken on the set of the music video for we can't be friends (wait for your love), where Ariana braves the snow in a stylish cream coat and knee-high boots.

The following videos showcase some funny moments between Ari and her producers, including Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, as they joke around in the studio while working their musical magic!

Switching gears, we see Ari back in the studio sporting a cozy sweater and her signature blonde Glinda locks. Next, a video snippet gives fans a raw taste of the pop sensation's stunning vocals in the song imperfect for you.

The behind-the-scenes journey continues with a video of Ariana's talented friend and dancer Will Loftis rehearsing the choreography for the yes, and? music video with the star herself.

Other additions include photos of Ariana in her ballet shoes in the studio and a sweet moment with her beloved pup Toulouse.