Ariana Grande kicks off spooky season with return to Broadway in new post

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has graced fans' Instagram feeds again with an inside look at her visit to Halloween Horror Nights and a magical night out in New York City at a Broadway show.

Ariana Grande shared several new photos on Monday detailing her latest adventures in New York and Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande is having a BOO-tiful October so far!

The new Instagram photo dump posted by the star on Monday opens with Grande looking effortlessly stylish in a grey ensemble, rocking her signature natural glam makeup look and flaunting her new minimalistic Glinda hand tattoo.

In the second photo, we're graced with a shadowy image of Ari wearing what seems to be cat ears. Just in time for Halloween!

The 30-year-old pop sensation also continued the spooky festivities at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles with one of her longtime best friends, Courtney Chipolone, next to the creepy M3GAN movie scare actors.

Another photo shows another one of the Thank U, Next singer's best friends, Liz Gillies, who was in Victorious with her and 13 The Musical on Broadway when they were kids. Gillies was shown in the car jokingly flipping Ari off with her middle finger.

The photo dump continued with the Dangerous Woman singer in the Big Apple. However, current boo Ethan Slater was not featured in any of the snaps.