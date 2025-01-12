Ariana Grande explains why she ditched her plans for eternal sunshine "mini-tour"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has opened up about her decision not to tour in support of her newest album , eternal sunshine.

Ariana Grande has opened up about her decision not to tour in support of her newest album, eternal sunshine. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking with Variety, the 31-year-old singer confirmed that she had initially planned for a smaller concert series before scrapping the idea.

"I was considering a mini-tour between the Wicked films, but I've decided to prioritize acting for now," Ariana explained.

"Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film."

While fans may not be getting a tour, there is still more to come in the eternal sunshine era.

Ariana again confirmed that a deluxe version of the record was on the way, though she played coy about when exactly it would arrive.

"I'm excited to surprise them with it at some point, but I'm still mulling over the timing in my head," she said.

"The album is so concise, and I didn't want to add songs just for the sake of it," the Grammy winner added. "The new tracks are short, but they really count."