Ariana Grande fires back after Elvira makes big accusation
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has responded to allegations made by Elvira that she refused to take a photo with her after a performance, citing an "anxiety attack."
Elvira, the iconic Mistress of the Dark, shared the surprising story during a Q&A session at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
After a fan asked her about her past interactions with Ariana, Elvira revealed that the 31-year-old artist attended one of her Halloween events several years ago, bringing along a large group.
"She brought 20 guests. So she wanted 21 tickets... and we gave her the tickets," she claimed.
She went on to explain how Ari and her group visited her backstage and asked to take pictures with all her friends and relatives, which Elvira did graciously.
However, when it came time for a picture with the yes, and? singer herself, things went a different route.
When Elvira asked if she could snap a photo together with Ariana, the singer allegedly responded, "No, I don't really do that."
Ariana responds to Elvira's allegations
The crowd immediately started booing, and a member of the panel suggested she was "playing the wrong witch," a reference to her upcoming role as Glinda in the Wicked movie.
In response, Ariana took to Instagram to clear the air, commenting directly on Elvira's Instagram post.
"I'm so disheartened to see this," she stated, adding, "I actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack."
Ariana apologized for offending Elvira and went on to thank her for her kindness towards her mother at the event.
The online reaction to the discourse has been mixed, with some fans jumping to Ariana's defense, noting that the incident took place in 2017, just a few months after the deadly terrorist attack on one of her concerts in Manchester.
Others think Elvira's decision to share the story now could be seen as an attempt to gain clout. Who do you side with?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @therealelvira