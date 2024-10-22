Ariana Grande fires back after Elvira makes big accusation

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has responded to allegations made by Elvira that she refused to take a photo with her after a performance, citing an "anxiety attack."

Ariana Grande (r.) responded to allegations that she refused to take a photo with Elvira back in 2017. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @therealelvira

Elvira, the iconic Mistress of the Dark, shared the surprising story during a Q&A session at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

After a fan asked her about her past interactions with Ariana, Elvira revealed that the 31-year-old artist attended one of her Halloween events several years ago, bringing along a large group.

"She brought 20 guests. So she wanted 21 tickets... and we gave her the tickets," she claimed.

She went on to explain how Ari and her group visited her backstage and asked to take pictures with all her friends and relatives, which Elvira did graciously.

However, when it came time for a picture with the yes, and? singer herself, things went a different route.

When Elvira asked if she could snap a photo together with Ariana, the singer allegedly responded, "No, I don't really do that."