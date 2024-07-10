Ariana Grande fires back at voice change criticism: "It's the weirdest thing"

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has set the record straight about her "dramatic" vocal changes for the Wicked movie in a new podcast interview.

Ariana Grande continued to defend her recent vocal changes in a new podcast interview, Shut Up Evan. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Ariana is saying Thank U, Next to all comments on her voice!

In a recent interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast with Evan Ross Katz, the 31-year-old singer addressed a viral clip where her voice appeared to shift dramatically during an interview.

Ari insists this vocal variation is "a normal thing that people do," especially when their job consists of having to transform into a character for a role.

She also pointed out a double standard as she added, "You see male actors... praised for their dedication and amazing transformations," while women like herself face intense heat in the media for even small vocal changes.

The yes, and? singer also referenced the upcoming Wicked movie, where she plays Glinda the Good Witch, and dished on how her preparation has affected her voice.