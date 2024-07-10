Ariana Grande fires back at voice change criticism: "It's the weirdest thing"
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has set the record straight about her "dramatic" vocal changes for the Wicked movie in a new podcast interview.
Ariana is saying Thank U, Next to all comments on her voice!
In a recent interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast with Evan Ross Katz, the 31-year-old singer addressed a viral clip where her voice appeared to shift dramatically during an interview.
Ari insists this vocal variation is "a normal thing that people do," especially when their job consists of having to transform into a character for a role.
She also pointed out a double standard as she added, "You see male actors... praised for their dedication and amazing transformations," while women like herself face intense heat in the media for even small vocal changes.
The yes, and? singer also referenced the upcoming Wicked movie, where she plays Glinda the Good Witch, and dished on how her preparation has affected her voice.
Ariana Grande speaks out about vocal changes as Glinda in Wicked
During filming, Ariana had to train her voice to do a variety of "different things," she states, which sometimes sticks due to muscle memory.
"God forbid I sneeze like Glinda," Ari joked at one point.
Last month, she also spoke out about her voice and revealed the changes were simply a habit and also helped to prioritize her vocal health.
Ariana is set to float into theaters as Glinda when Wicked: Part One arrives on November 22.
