Ariana Grande fires back at voice-changing claims: "I've always done this"

New York, New York - Pop sensation Ariana Grande clapped back under a TikTok video criticizing her "Glindafied" voice, saying it was completely intentional.

Ariana Grande clapped back under a video addressing her "changing" voice. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@scatsplat & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ari said, "not today!"

On Monday, a fan posted a TikTok video sharing a moment from Ariana's recent appearance on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast.

The clip briefly shows the 30-year-old singer's voice changing from a deep to a higher, light tone while speaking – and it isn't the first time this has been pointed out.



"The voice change?" the TikToker captioned the video.

But Ariana wasn't having it and immediately set the record straight.

"habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health," she quickly wrote before typing a smiling face emoji.

While preparing for her role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie, Ari slightly altered her voice.

She continued, "i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing," which is something vocalists have been doing for ages.

"oh GLINDA FREE MY GIRL," one fan hilariously commented. "SHES STILL IN THERE," another joked.