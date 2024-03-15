Is Ariana Grande's voice stuck in Glinda mode?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande's latest appearance at the 2024 Oscars and vids for her new album release have sparked intense speculation about her seemingly transformed and Glinda-fied voice.

Ariana Grande's voice is under scrutiny after fans are alleging it is stuck in "Glinda mode." © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Is Ari the latest victim of the "accent hangover"?

The yes, and? singer's recent appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards left fans wondering if Ariana is stuck with the same problem as Austin Butler - who, according to Huff Post, took nearly two years to shake off his Elvis movie accent.

Ariana recently wrapped filming the movie musical Wicked and presented at the Oscars alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

As the two donned green and pink like their witchy movie characters, Ariana was sporting "Glindacore" with more than just her fashion statement. Social media users lit up platforms like X with comments about her alleged Glinda-esque voice.

One fan wrote, "Wtf happened to Ariana Grande??? I really thought everyone was exaggerating about her constantly changing personas."

Another commented, "Oh no Austin Butler look what you did to Ariana’s voice."

This isn't the first time the pop icon's voice has faced scrutiny. In 2018, she was heavily criticized for seemingly using a "blaccent" during interviews.

However, the 30-year-old singer recently explained on the Zach Sang Show the intense training she went through to embody Glinda, including completely transforming her pop vocals.

Do you think Ari's "new voice" is here to stay?