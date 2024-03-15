Is Ariana Grande's voice stuck in Glinda mode?
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's latest appearance at the 2024 Oscars and vids for her new album release have sparked intense speculation about her seemingly transformed and Glinda-fied voice.
Is Ari the latest victim of the "accent hangover"?
The yes, and? singer's recent appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards left fans wondering if Ariana is stuck with the same problem as Austin Butler - who, according to Huff Post, took nearly two years to shake off his Elvis movie accent.
Ariana recently wrapped filming the movie musical Wicked and presented at the Oscars alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo.
As the two donned green and pink like their witchy movie characters, Ariana was sporting "Glindacore" with more than just her fashion statement. Social media users lit up platforms like X with comments about her alleged Glinda-esque voice.
One fan wrote, "Wtf happened to Ariana Grande??? I really thought everyone was exaggerating about her constantly changing personas."
Another commented, "Oh no Austin Butler look what you did to Ariana’s voice."
This isn't the first time the pop icon's voice has faced scrutiny. In 2018, she was heavily criticized for seemingly using a "blaccent" during interviews.
However, the 30-year-old singer recently explained on the Zach Sang Show the intense training she went through to embody Glinda, including completely transforming her pop vocals.
Do you think Ari's "new voice" is here to stay?
Ariana Grande drops slew of pics on Instagram of her latest ventures
The chatter has only heightened since the release of Ariana's latest album, eternal sunshine, which dropped one week ago.
So far, the album has achieved a record for Spotify's 2024 Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day, per Billboard along with fan acclaim.
The Thank U, Next artist is basking in the spotlight and soaking it all up.
"one week of eternal sunshine. thank you," she wrote in the caption of her most recent Instagram post.
The post on Friday included photos and videos of Ariana behind-the-scenes on NBC's Saturday Night Live, checking out her billboard in Times Square, and hanging with some of her closest friends and family.
Another video posted shows a closer look at the filming of her new music video for we can't be friends (wait for your love), which features Ari blowing out birthday candles and joking around on set with her on-screen love interest, actor Evan Peters.
What could Ariana have up her bubble sleeves next?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande