Ariana Grande gets Glinda-fied in Wicked movie "get ready with me" video!
Ariana Grande looked bewitching as she showed the Wicked movie hair and makeup transformation process in a recently dropped "get ready with me" video!
In a Thursday Instagram post from the filming of the Wicked movie, which is coming to theaters on November 22, the eternal sunshine singer gave a behind-the-scenes peek at her hair and makeup routine for Glinda the Good Witch!
"The one thing about these witches is they are contoured," Ari quipped in the video.
"Me and Cynthia both, we love a shelf!"
She then explained her character's makeup style, which is light on the eyeliner and without a heavy crease.
The lashes, she pointed out, are in a cat shape without the need for the dramatic swooping winged liner that the singer has been known to rock in her pop projects.
"It's just warm and open and pretty," she said of the Glinda look, adding that "Glinda's makeup kind of made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much."
This is high praise from the r.e.m. beauty brand mogul, who also nabbed a makeup collaboration with the Wicked movie.
"With Glinda, she's just so over the top, and so clown-y and big," Ariana continued later on in the video, "but the best moments are in the subtleties so how can we honor how loud she can be and big she can be while also translating it to what works onscreen."
After the makeup and wig were in place – yup, Ari dyed her hair blonde for this role but she's still rocking that wig game – it was time to cover up her many tattoos with concealer.
And voila – just like magic, Glinda has arrived! No giant bubble required.
Fans go wild for Ariana Grande's beauty transformation in the video's comments
Arianators gushed over the video in the video's comments, with one writing, "she is so special someone hold me" as another said, "she looks so stunning. she is glinda. glinda is her."
"she is truly the best choice for playing galinda," added a third commenter. "i cant wait to see her magic on the big screen"
But Ari wasn't the only star of the video – her beloved dog Toulouse also made a few memorable cameos (that little jacket, though!) and Insta fans were fangirling over "her little dog, too."
"toulouse is such a diva," said one commenter as another wrote, "one thing about toulouse, he’s ALWAYS there for ariana."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande, @jonmchu, & @wickedmovie